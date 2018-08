Looking to chill on Labor Day weekend? Here are some great streaming opportunities

One of the smartest and funniest movies ever made about teen angst and the high school doldrums, “The Edge of Seventeen” is anchored by an outstanding Hailee Steinfeld performance, as an obstinate junior who’s been adrift ever since she started feuding with with her best friend. Writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig keeps this story simple and relatable, capturing the wild emotional swings of adolescence so adeptly that even older viewers will feel like kids again — whether they want to or not.