'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman reacts to the dismal 'Life Itself' reviews and says he's not weepy

“There was a degree of, like, I was going to come home and be the hero who wrote talking car movies and fixed his mother with his fancy connections, and it just didn't work out that way,” he says, looking down. “I was almost outside of myself and I wondered, analytically, almost as if I was looking down on myself, if I was ever gonna quite come back from it. It had been such a devastating blow for me, and it was such a big loss. You spend your whole life wondering: ‘What is the worst thing that can happen to me?’ And then it happens and it’s like, ‘What do I do?’ ”