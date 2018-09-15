Chloë Sevigny has been trying to make 'Lizzie' for 10 years, and it took Kristen Stewart to do it

“There are so many stories that we’ve seen over the years that would have [LGBTQ] story lines that are not present because they just weren’t being acknowledged,” she continued. “Maybe it's a period piece or even an older film where they are not acknowledging the gay element that is probably there. I think it’s really cool to go back and be like, ‘What does gay look like back then?’ and ‘Who would both of these women appear to be? How would they present in a time when they couldn’t be natural with it?’