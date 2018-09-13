Review: Lizzie Borden tale is methodical and measured to a fault

“Lizzie,” which is methodical and measured to a fault, firmly takes the side of Lizzie. The film presents her as a victim of emotional abuse, a woman sick with epilepsy, and a queer woman whose partner is sexually abused by her father, on whom they are both dependent. Spurred by the greedy machinations of her conniving Uncle John (Denis O’Hare), and the budding relationship between Lizzie and Bridget, the situation at home reaches a boiling point. The film toys with whether or not to show us the murders, teasing that fateful morning again and again, dancing around what we came to see (the part with the ax).