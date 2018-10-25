How the London Film Festival joined a worldwide push for diversity and inclusion

Pike, whose new film “A Private War” played during the Mayor of London’s Gala, saw the photo as a way to remind the industry of the sheer number of women who help tell stories with film. “What the BFI are doing is amazing,” Pike notes. “Tricia said, ‘Look at all this talent we’ve put together here. Look at what we’re all doing in positions that make a difference.’ This time of year, there are always a group of films that the conversation is about. She said, ‘Go out there and see the other films. Start the conversation. You can be in control of the conversation.’ I left feeling very inspired from that brief moment on the steps.”