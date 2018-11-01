For years, the Los Angeles Film Festival was a cinephile's delight. Until it wasn't.

The move to September also shook up an event that, in 2016, just two years earlier, had relocated to ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City after spending six years at downtown’s Regal Cinemas L.A. Live complex; before that, it had been based for many years in Westwood. The festival’s inability to settle on a permanent home may have put it at a disadvantage, but it also bears out the simple realities of living and working in Los Angeles, which is too broad and decentralized for any one hub to appeal to everyone. Any successful local event is inevitably plagued by complaints over traffic and parking, as LAFF was during its Westwood and downtown years.