Review: Does ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ improve on the original? ABBA-solutely!

With its relentlessly jumpy chronology, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” has the structure and rhythm of an accordion, one that just so happens to play nothing but ABBA songs. The first “Mamma Mia!” hogged most of the golden oldies, which suited its over-the-top, me-first extravagance. While Parker and his collaborators are not above reprising a dependable showstopper like “Dancing Queen” or “Super Trouper” (who would be?), they’ve had the much tougher job of raiding the group’s not-inconsiderable back catalog. Their song list may not pack the same crowd-pleasing razzle-dazzle energy as the first film’s, but the B-sides here nicely suit the more melancholy tenor of the story they’re telling.