'Mamma Mia' maestro Judy Craymer hopes lightning strikes twice for feelgood franchise

“I tried to give it an emotional underpinning that wasn’t in the first one quite as much,” Parker adds. “I remember Meryl saying when the first one came out, ‘In these times people need joy and happiness, and this is an important film right now.’ And that’s only become tragically more true in these desperate days. We were all aware that we were trying to do something that will put joy out there. That’s got to be real — you can’t fake it — and part of that comes from the music and part of that comes from the vibe on set. It’s very hard when you’re listening to ‘Dancing Queen’ 20 times in a row not to have the best day of your working life.”