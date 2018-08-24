Classic Hollywood: Marilyn Monroe exhibit at Paley Center showcases both her legend and her real life

“This is the shooting script to ‘The Seven Year Itch,”’ Maddalena said, pointing to a script page filled with the actress’ handwritten notations and corrections. “What’s interesting is when you read one of Marilyn’s scripts, Marilyn talked about herself in the third person. She would say ‘Marilyn would do this. Play it as Marilyn would walk in the room, not Norma Jeane.’ She would have this dialogue with herself about who she was and who her character was. Marilyn Monroe is a character.”