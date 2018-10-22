As a director, Mélanie Laurent brings an emotional core to the pulpy crime story of 'Galveston'

And because Ben is very smart and he was such a good partner and was really on my side, as Elle was, we worked on that, we were all agreed that it should be a movie about them and not just him. But also not just giving her new scenes, or more scenes. I remember in the script when she was going back to prostitute herself, but she was just doing it. She didn't cry, that was not hard for her. And that's where we added those little scenes where she's getting ready and she's crying. It's not something you just easily do. So maybe that's the female.