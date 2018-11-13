Review: Creaky '55 Steps' somehow makes Helena Bonham Carter-Hilary Swank matchup a bore

That’s not to say that Riese’s case, which involved the right of competent, involuntarily committed hospital mental patients to participate in their own treatment decisions, wasn’t important and impactful. But the filmmakers’ choice to focus so heavily — and, unfortunately, dully — on the odd-couple friendship between the tightly-wound, workaholic Hughes (Hilary Swank) and the brashly spirited Riese (Helena Bonham Carter) instead of on the bigger-picture legal wranglings and wider effects of the landmark lawsuit against a San Francisco hospital may point to the chapter’s cinematic limitations.