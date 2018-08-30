Review: Breakneck pace of Russian interference doc ‘Active Measures’ obscures scariest parts

It’s a whirlwind story of the last 15 years in nefariousness from one scary geopolitical bad actor, and like all too many information-packed activist docs, it would rather frantically jump to the next conspiratorial fact than let any of its many disturbing points sink in. And yet the interviewee list of elected/bureaucratic/journalist doomsayers on this issue is admittedly top drawer, including Hillary Clinton, Mikheil Saakashvili, the late John McCain and ex-ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, whose own scary moment recently post-Helsinki worrying that Trump might deliver him to Putin for interrogation is the kind of treason-adjacent footnote to this whole saga that Bryan could probably use to generate a similarly distressing sequel.