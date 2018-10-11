Review: Cancer raises the stakes in clear-eyed romantic drama 'After Everything'

On the eve of an experimental surgery, Elliot and Mia elope, and their young marriage, more than any diagnosis, drives the emotional journey of this story. Once their reality is no longer hot-and-heavy kitchen trysts and declarations of love and commitment, the film is dedicated to exploring how a couple, bonded by crisis, navigate the less dramatic but no less challenging obstacles of life together: work, school, money, sex, co-habitation and choosing a movie to watch on Netflix.