Review: Euro dramedy 'Anchor and Hope' is a messy look at the making of a modern family

Enter Roger (David Verdaguer), Kat’s fun-loving, womanizing pal from Barcelona, who arrives for an open-ended visit. In short order, Eva convinces him to serve as a sperm donor — and nothing more — so she and Kat can start a family. Kat’s cornered and agrees to the plan, but a bumpy ride is predictably in store. Meanwhile, Eva’s wacky mom (Geraldine Chaplin, Oona’s real-life mother) pops up with random guidance.