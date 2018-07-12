Review: 'Angels on Tap,' a skunked comedy brew

In stumbles a journalist meta-named Prelutsky (a dull Howard Osias), the eventual author of “Angels on Tap,” who interviews these attitudinal, age-old angels (Ed Asner, Alan Rachins, Jamie Farr and others) about their work, humanity, world history, inventions (from the wheel to lunch) and famous figures (from Isaac Newton to Esther Williams). It all plays like a second-rate take on Mel Brooks’ and Carl Reiner’s “The 2000 Year Old Man.”