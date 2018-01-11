Homemade dystopian drama 'Azad' should have remained in the home

The political drama “Azad,” written, directed, produced by and starring first-time filmmaker Farasat Khan claims to be set in a futuristic dystopia, but the themes and theses expounded are decidedly topical. In an introductory statement, Khan explains that he has no filmmaking background but that he was motivated to make this film in wake of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It’s a worthy cause, but the only place the amateurish “Azad” should be seen is in Khan’s living room, not a movie theater.

It would be generous to describe this project as like a “student film,” because that would suppose that the filmmaker had at some point studied the craft. No, this is more like the home movie projects that kids undertake with their camcorder, friends and family in tow, playing every part themselves. Khan’s cast is all nonprofessional actors, seemingly mostly family members. He plays at least four of the main roles, including a white nationalist TV pundit and a racist neo-Nazi leader, as well as the starring role of Azad, who is being pursued by the neo-Nazi.

For all of its incompetency of craft, like a strange bit of outsider art, the film showcases a fascinatingly unrefined look at the very real fear felt by immigrants in Donald Trump’s America. While the story itself makes little sense, impassioned, urgent arguments for tolerance and peace are laid out during news-type broadcasts as the movie attempts to grapple with the current state of race, religion and nationality.

-------------

‘Azad’

In English and Urdu with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

