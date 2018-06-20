Indie thriller 'Beach House' gets fogged over by a weak script

Peppered with dream sequences and flashes of its protagonist’s thoughts, “Beach House” is a murky mess. It feels more like a draft for a college creative writing class rather than a finished work. There’s an interesting idea at its core that it never commits to, and Saltiel can’t fully execute what he does try to explore. This is Saltiel’s debut film and it stabs at style, but the uninspired camera angles and movement appear amateur and do little to further his narrative toward its eye-rolling conclusion.