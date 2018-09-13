Review: ‘Bel Canto’ hits all the right notes with an impressive cast that features Julianne Moore

“Bel Canto” is the rare film that could benefit from additional length. At 100 minutes, there’s simply not enough time on screen to develop the characters and their relationships, making some of the plot points feel rushed. You want more moments with each person in this world, feeling for them whether victim or villain, thanks to the empathy imbued by Patchett, Weitz and his co-writer Anthony Weintraub as well as the impressive cast.