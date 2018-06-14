Blake Jenner and gritty 'Billy Boy' aim high with messy results

Teenage Billy (Jenner) lives a life straight out of local news’ worst nightmare, punching his teachers and screaming at his mother by day, then stealing cars and partying by night. Unmoored by the death of his friend Josh (Nathaniel Stroud) and persuaded by the affection of his new girlfriend Jennifer (Melissa Benoist), Billy finally begins to realize that his pursuits of fighting and carjacking aren’t of value. He tries to extricate himself from his friendship with obnoxious fellow carjacker Mikey (Grant Harvey) and come clean, but Mikey is unwilling to let him out of the life of violence so easily.