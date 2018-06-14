Mike Tyson fighting Steven Seagal is a mere sideshow in the strange action flick 'China Salesman'

In the first 15 minutes of writer-director Tan Bing’s action picture “China Salesman,” an international cast of actors — none looks at all comfortable speaking English — delivers some hilariously clumsy exposition, about a contest to land a lucrative telecommunications contract in North Africa. In the middle of this muddle, two tough guys — played by, no joke, Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal — lumber around a bar, grimacing and throwing punches, in a dispute over who’s going to drink a glass of urine.