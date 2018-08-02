Review: Lovers on the run in dull, campy crime thriller ‘Devil's Cove’

It’s “Thelma and Louise” on meth in the soapy, low-budget B-movie “Devil’s Cove,” directed by Erik Lundmark and written by Chloe Traicos, who stars as black widow murderess Jackie McGann. The story opens with the murder of Rick Duval (Cameron Barnes), and then winds its way backward and forward to tell the tale through flashbacks and interviews with the residents of the small town of Devil’s Cove.
There, Rick’s newest wife, Toni (Christelle Baguidy), collides with all sorts of salty characters from his past, including his suicidal ex Lynette (Mindee de Lacey), and Jackie, one of Rick’s former flames. Jackie is recently released from prison “on an insanity plea,” and her reputation for wacky behavior precedes her.
Toni initially recoils from the harsh, loud-mouthed Jackie, but they become close, bonding over Rick’s abusive behavior, and embark on a sexual relationship, finding freedom cruising through the desert in a vintage convertible. After a fight with Rick about their relationship, he meets the wrong end of a butcher knife, and the women go on the run.
“Devil’s Cove” packs in a hell of a lot of plot and characters — dead babies, dead husbands, mourning grandmothers, lesbians on the lam. But the story is wildly melodramatic, the execution amateurish, and the line readings from the supporting cast are stilted at best. Traicos is campy and compelling as the gleefully unhinged Jackie, but she’s the only interesting thing in an otherwise dull film.
‘Devil’s Cove’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 21 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills