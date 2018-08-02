Review: Lovers on the run in dull, campy crime thriller ‘Devil's Cove’

It’s “Thelma and Louise” on meth in the soapy, low-budget B-movie “Devil’s Cove,” directed by Erik Lundmark and written by Chloe Traicos, who stars as black widow murderess Jackie McGann. The story opens with the murder of Rick Duval (Cameron Barnes), and then winds its way backward and forward to tell the tale through flashbacks and interviews with the residents of the small town of Devil’s Cove.