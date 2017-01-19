You may need to imbibe to find the funny in stoner comedy 'Doobious Sources'

No mention was made in the production notes for “Doobious Sources” as to whether the filmmakers themselves were high when they were making this micro-budget stoner comedy, but given the wildly unfunny results, it would certainly account for the seriously wasted energy.

Jeff Lorch and Jason Weissbrod play a pair permanently toasted freelance video reporters making up the Instant Karma Investigative News Team, who have been making a name for themselves by “bringing the scumbags of the world to the public’s attention for over five years.”

For the most part, however, Reginald “The Reg” Block-Hunsleigh (Lorch) and Zorn Tappadapo (Weissbrod), have been content to tool around Los Angeles in an RV and a paranoid haze until they made the mistake of framing a tough-guy developer (veteran character actor Joe Cortese) in a trumped-up exposé called “Straight Guys Who Aren’t.”

Shot guerrilla-style over a period of 16 days but playing out for an interminable, laugh-free 98 minutes, the repetitive film, directed by Clif Lord, keeps trotting out the same lame sexist and homophobic jokes in the absence of anything that could be mistaken for inspiration.

But while the fake news angle is admittedly a timely one, the film’s ultimate dubious achievement is its remarkable ability to make “Dude, Where’s My Car?” feel like vintage Kubrick.

‘Doobious Sources’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge, Hollywood.

