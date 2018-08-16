Review: AnnaSophia Robb and Uma Thurman star in mildly chilling YA horror ‘Down a Dark Hall’

Patchy accents aside, the strong cast elevates a so-so script from Chris Sparling and Mike Goldbach. Updated from Duncan’s 1974 novel, a character has been added, but her role feels grafted on compared to her fellow students. Cinematography from Jarin Blaschke is overly murky, unnecessarily obscuring some of the terrors. Director-editor Rodrigo Cortés nevertheless manages to establish the film’s moody experience, with particular help from the pounding, percussive score from Víctor Reyes that moves the action forward.