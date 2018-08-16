Review: ‘Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks’ fails to engage on a comedic level or anything else

Although mom and dad are extolled by others as saints, they were clearly deficient, absentee parents, leaving Michelle and Marcus feeling little loss. Their would-be grief, however, rears its head in oblique ways — Michelle starts a fling with Marcus’ father-in-law (Robert Longstreet, quite good), Marcus and wife Alex (Ashley Spillers) drift apart — all as the beset siblings attempt to sort out their enigmatic mom and dad’s tangled finances.