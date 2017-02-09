Chinese dramedy 'Duckweed' winningly goes back to the future

The Chinese family dramedy “Duckweed,” directed by Han Han and written by Yu Meng, is a winsome riff on “Back to the Future.” Race car driver Lang (Chao Deng) wins the race of his career but still harbors a grudge toward his stern father, Zheng (Eddie Peng), who never accepted his dreams. His life flashes before his eyes during a car accident, and goes step one further — Lang travels back in time to before he was born, befriending his youthful, immature father, an affable, cocksure gangster, and getting to know his mother (Liying Zhao), who died when he was a baby.

For all of its serious themes, “Duckweed” has a whimsical, magical realist sensibility, underscored by quirky musical montages and a penchant for American country songs. Peng and Deng as father and son, and later, best friends, are a charming, soulful pair — despite some dodgy old-age makeup on Peng in the film’s bookends.

Lang soon learns that you can’t meddle with fate and ultimately embraces the chance to get to know his parents as people, not authority figures or blurry memories. The film can’t quite figure out how to wrap up, overstaying its welcome with multiple resolutions, but its heart is in the right place, using fantasy to reveal poignant truths about empathy and redemption.

-------------

‘Duckweed’

In Mandarin with English subtitles

Running time: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Unrated

Playing: AMC Atlantic Times Square 14, Monterey Park; AMC Puente Hills 20, City of Industry

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Transformers: The Last Knight' trailer Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Caption 'Transformers: The Last Knight' trailer Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Caption 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans star in the live-action movie "Beauty and the Beast." Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans star in the live-action movie "Beauty and the Beast." Caption 'A United Kingdom' trailer David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." Caption 'Wilson' trailer Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24. Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24. Caption 'Dunkirk' trailer Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.

calendar@latimes.com