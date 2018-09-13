Review: South African western 'Five Fingers for Marseilles' is both familiar and original

A deadly incident with the police leads Tau, the toughest of the five, to flee, leading to a life of crime and earning him the moniker the Lion of Marseilles. Twenty years later, following a prison stint, Tau (a terrific Vuyo Dabula) returns to town. Things have changed, blacks are now in charge, but corruption and injustice still reign. The friends have splintered, Tau finds himself unwelcome, and a flamboyant gangster called Sepoko (Hamilton Dhlamini) tightens his grip on the town.