Hockey comedy 'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' is a zipless debut as director for Jay Baruchel

That old line “I went to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out,” informs “Goon: Last of the Enforcers,” a raunchy, ploddingly unfunny comedy sequel to 2012’s equally crass but disarmingly endearing “Goon.”

Seann William Scott once again takes to the ice as Doug Glatt, the low-key star enforcer for the Halifax Highlanders who makes up for a lack of scintillating personality with his fists.

But after suffering a major beat-down at the hands of ruthless rival Anders Cane (an effective Wyatt Russell, Kurt’s kid), Glatt opts to hang up the blood-soaked towel, trading in his dream of playing in the big league for a considerably more benign job as an insurance salesman, pleasing his pregnant wife (Alison Pill).

Of course, you know it won’t be long before Doug returns to the scene of his former glory, and he ends up doing so with some “Rocky”-like guidance from his former nemesis Ross Rhea (a returning, pitch-perfect Liev Schreiber).

Unfortunately, actor Jay Baruchel, who co-wrote both films and makes his directing debut here, hasn’t found the energetic balance between the crude, the slapstick and the sweet that made the previous, Michael Dowse-directed effort an unassuming treat, resulting in an uninspired rematch that’s about as zippy as a Zamboni.

‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’

Rating: R for pervasive language, crude sexual content and bloody sports violence

Running time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Playing: Vintage Los Feliz 3, Los Angeles; also on VOD

