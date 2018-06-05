Corruption and passion drive challenging Colombian drama 'Guilty Men'

Set in 2005 in rural Santander as the Colombian government was attempting to demobilize its paramilitary troops, the film follows four shady collaborators — trucker (and sometimes DJ) Willington (Willington Gordillo), his cousin René (René Díaz Calderón), the elderly Alfonso (Alfonso López) and pig owner Heriberto (Heriberto Palacio) — after their handover of protection money, meant for the paramilitary, takes an unplanned detour.