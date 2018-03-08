Charlotte Rampling's emotional depth buoys the minimalist 'Hannah'

The emotional isolation of Hannah, whose husband (André Wilms) is serving a prison sentence, is the subject of this unconventional character study, the second feature by director Andrea Pallaoro. As welcome as his stripped-down approach is, it could have used a few more jolts of friction like the brief, fraught scenes in which he and co-writer Orlando Tirado reveal the nature of the crime. But their interest isn't one man's culpability; it's the way Hannah's very identity splinters under the weight of anxiety, denial and shame.