Review: Wrestling comedy ‘Heels’ fails to reconcile big heart with off-putting humor

But “Heels” means well with its heartwarming themes of family devotion and acceptance, weaving elements like foster families and homelessness into its plot. But all that sweetness is soured by casual sexism and culturally insensitive jokes, particularly at the expense of Jody and Ronnie’s Middle Eastern boss. Bottiglieri’s script clearly communicates its admiration for the men’s gay father (played with warmth by Richard Riehle), but that openness doesn’t always extend to other characters in the film.