Syfy Films' 'Hover' imagines a future where the worst threat is killer drones

But this characteristically low-budget, and low-interest, offering from Syfy Films does have one thing that distinguishes it from its assembly line brethren: star Cleopatra Coleman also wrote the script. The Australian actress, best known for the dearly departed post-apocalyptic Fox comedy "The Last Man on Earth," imbues a simplistic narrative with just enough melancholy moments and modest world-building details to suggest she might have something more to offer the sci-fi genre down the line.