Hardcore horror 'Incident in a Ghostland' tainted by hate

The beginnings of “Incident in a Ghostland” feel like urban legend. A brief run-in with a candy truck on the highway leads to a night of terror for Pauline (Mylène Farmer) and her teenage daughters Beth (Emilia Jones) and Vera (Taylor Hickson) at their new home. After managing to survive the attack by the truck’s occupants (Kevin Power and Rob Archer), Beth returns to the house years in the future to discover her sister is still in the thrall of their shared experience.