Review: Indie drama ‘Last Curtain Call’ struggles to make you care about tragic rocker

Mason (Christopher Maleki) is a hard-living hard rocker, who has spent more time trying to make it as a middle-aged musician than he has with his teenage son, Noah (August Roads). While still dealing with the death of his mother (Judy Maleki) and an ailing, aging father (David Proval), Mason becomes concerned about his own mortality when he is diagnosed with dementia. The record industry is finally recognizing the talent of his band, but the timing is wrong as Mason tries to fix the mess he’s made of his life while he still has time.