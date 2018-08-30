Review: Gimmicky Spanish rom-com ‘The Laws of Thermodynamics’ never heats up

Early on there’s a little bit of charm to the metaphor, as in a nightclub dance floor scene in which Manel likens Elena’s effect on surrounding men to a solar system with rotating planets. But eventually Gil’s overly clever notion wears out its welcome, and the fact that Manel and Elena are wispily drawn characters with predictable arcs of collision, attraction, cooling and entropy becomes all too apparent, and therefore none too enjoyable. Though sleekly photogenic in its depiction of cosmopolitan Europeans in permanent romantic neurosis, “The Laws of Thermodynamics” is better in theory than fact.