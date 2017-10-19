Well-made pulp 'Leatherface' delves into the 'Chainsaw' back story

Like a lot of long-running horror franchises, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series has become a tangle of rehashes and reboots — mostly dire and uninspired. So gore-hounds should be happy to hear that the new film “Leatherface” is the best “Chainsaw” movie that doesn’t have “Directed by Tobe Hooper” in the credits.

A prequel to 2013’s surprisingly scary “Texas Chainsaw 3D” — itself a welcome attempt to get back to the original Hooper films’ mythology — “Leatherface” is more complex than it has to be, combining old-fashioned splatter with a dusty Texas true-crime story about insane asylum inmates on the run.

French filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (best known for 2007’s grisly fan-favorite “Inside”), bring real vision to Seth M. Sherwood’s script, making an arty meditation on a legacy of wickedness. They get indelible performances from indie film stalwarts Lili Taylor (playing the stubborn matriarch of the murderous Sawyer clan) and Stephen Dorff (as a Texas Ranger with a blood vendetta against that family).

The plot of “Leatherface” explains the origin of the iconic skin-mask-wearing maniac, with surprise twists along the way. But it also explores a long-running back-country feud and the innocents who keep getting caught in the crossfire.

“Leatherface” is well-made pulp, not a masterpiece like Hooper’s original. But given what this character means to horror history — and how badly he’s been treated — any upgrade’s a gift.

-------------

‘Leatherface’

Rating: R, for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality/nudity

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Playing: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, West Hollywood; CGV Buena Park

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com