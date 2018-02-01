Gabriel Byrne entangled in messy melodrama 'Lies We Tell'

Truth be told, "Lies We Tell" is a pretentious and muddled dud of a melodrama.
Billed inexplicably as a thriller, the film, set in the culturally complex British working-class town of Bradford, is initially seen through the sad, sympathetic eyes of Gabriel Byrne's Donald, a loyal limo driver whose philandering philanthropist employer, Demi (a briefly-seen Harvey Keitel), has dropped dead of a heart attack.
Posthumously left with instructions to clean up Demi's affairs of the nonbusiness variety, Donald arrives at the love nest his boss shared with his beautiful, much-younger Muslim mistress, Amber (Sibylla Deen), who refuses to go gently into the night.
While he has taken her for a high-price hooker, it turns out that Amber is actually a law student with strict parents disapproving of her modern ways; she also happens to have an estranged husband (Jan Uddin) who's a vicious Pakistani crime lord.
And that's just for starters.
In his first directorial effort, 48-year-old businessman Mitu Misra, along with screenwriters Ewen Glass and Andy McDermott, have piled on enough platitudes to populate a prime-time soap for an entire season, not to mention almost as many clashing filmmaking styles.
Struggling to find some sort of viable through-line in the overwrought morass, tortured souls Byrne and Deen end up fighting a losing battle with character inconsistencies and a jarringly ill-fitting score by respected Polish composer Zbigniew Preisner.
‘Lies We Tell’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills