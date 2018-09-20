Review: Donald Petrie fails to recreate 'Mystic Pizza' recipe with romantic comedy 'Little Italy'

Leo (Hayden Christensen) and Nikki (Roberts) grew up as best friends and heirs to the successful pizzeria operated by their two families. But a rift during a local pizza contest drives a wedge between their fathers, dividing the pizzeria along family lines. Nikki takes off for culinary school in London, returning five years later to renew her visa. But as soon as she tastes the sauce made by her nonna Franca (Andrea Martin) and runs into her longtime crush Leo, things are suddenly up in the air.