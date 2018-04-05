Andie MacDowell scores a comeback role in the dark family drama 'Love After Love'

The title of Russ Harbaugh's debut feature "Love After Love" suggests that the moments of love that we witness in this shaggy, fully lived-in family portrait will at some point end, and that later there will be another, different love. Harbaugh's style is rooted in the immediate, snatching snippets of life out of thin air, but the structure of the title suggests a nostalgia for the present, a sense of already remembering, a desire to hold on to moments before they slip away, be they perfect or ugly or awkward.