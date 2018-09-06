Review: Sleep paralysis thriller ‘Mara’ is slow to wake but chills in the end

“Mara” is overly stiff in the early going, playing a lot like a stodgy, low-budget police procedural. Once the heroine loses her skepticism though, the movie becomes more intense. The scenes with Mara herself are genuinely unsettling — not just because the creature effects are good, but because of the way this monster drives people to madness. Viewers who stick around to the end, perhaps because they’re unable to move, may find this film sneaks up on them.