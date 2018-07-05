Review: Episodic Indonesian thriller 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' simmers and bedevils

Marlina (Marsha Timothy) is a widow living with her husband’s mummified corpse, the oddness of which, like much else here, is treated with darkly amusing matter-of-factness. But when a band of criminals descends upon her remote farmhouse (shot on the island of Sumba in eastern Indonesia) and she evenly retaliates with poisoned chicken soup and one well-placed sword swipe, it defines the extent of Marlina’s quietly efficient power.