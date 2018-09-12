Review: Drug-dealing drama 'MDMA' falls short of feeling ecstatic

It’s 1984, and Ecstasy is in its infancy. Angie (Annie Q.) has left her working class roots in New Jersey for life as a freshman at a fancy Bay Area college, befriending her roommate Jeanine (Francesa Eastwood) and fellow chemistry student Tommy (Scott Takeda). When the massive tuition bills arrive, she decides to use her skills with both science and partying to sell “E,” which is still a rarity on campus and beyond. She takes over the local industry, but it begins to infringe on her classes and her friendships.