Review: Southern drama 'Moss' underwhelms, but it has great views

The story tracks Moss as he meanders through a few pivotal days, interacting with his isolated, wood sculptor father (Billy Ray Suggs); off-the-grid, weed dealer pal (Dorian Cobb); and the pretty and provocative Mary (Christine Marzano), a 30-year-old hiker who introduces Moss to apple bongs, shrooms and sex. Why she shares a name with Moss’ mother, a hallowed soul who died giving birth to him, feels as randomly symbolic as anything else in this sluggish if earnestly authentic tale.