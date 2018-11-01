Review: South African thriller 'Number 37' is Hitchcockian

One day, checking out his neighbors’ windows through said binoculars, he witnesses the murder (in apartment 37) of a dirty cop at the hands of Lawyer (David Manuel), a ruthless local gangster, and his minions, that nets Lawyer a cache of cash. Randal, in desperate need of funds to repay a sadistic loan shark (Danny Ross), hatches a dangerous scheme, one that will involve his dodgy buddy, Warren (Ephram Gordon), and later Pam, to blackmail Lawyer: the hoodlum’s money for Randal’s silence. But not so fast …