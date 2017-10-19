J.K. Simmons stars as a grieving father in the big-hearted 'The Bachelors'

Deftly balancing humor and grief, “The Bachelors” is fueled by wonderfully human performances and fully realized characters. This is a small but big-hearted movie that deserves more attention than it is likely to get, despite the presence of its Oscar-winning lead, who is in top form again here.

After the death of his wife, Bill (J.K. Simmons) abruptly announces to his teenage son, Wes (Josh Wiggins), that they’re moving from San Francisco to Los Angeles. There, Bill works as a math teacher at a fancy prep school, while Wes tries to fit in with his upper-class peers. Father and son try to adjust to their new lives as they deal with the lingering loss. Bill connects with French teacher Carine (Julie Delpy), and Wes falls for his study partner, Lacy (Odeya Rush), who has issues of her own.

Written and directed by Kurt Voelker, “The Bachelors” is an emotionally mature and resonant drama that knows when to lean into its comedic elements, particularly through Delpy’s wonderfully funny Carine and Wes’ friends played by Tyrel Jackson Williams and Jae Head. Unfortunately it occasionally uses Bill’s psychiatrist (Harold Perrineau) as a narrative crutch and treats some psychological issues a bit less seriously than it might. However, it handles grief and emotional struggles with sensitivity, working to destigmatize getting professional help when it’s needed, especially for men.

-------------

‘The Bachelors’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Playing: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, West Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com