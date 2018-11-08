Review: Perry King’s earnest, western-inflected drama ‘The Divide’ misses its mark

Although Sam is, nominally, the main character, Jana Brown’s script spends too much time away from him, depriving the story of a much-needed center. When we are with Sam his words and actions are largely so unfocused and repetitive (and not just because of his memory loss) that it’s hard to find a point of entry to him, despite King’s committed portrayal. In addition, much of what we learn about these folks is too often through dialogue-dumps instead of via more layered, organic conversation.