Review: Holocaust survivor goes home in ‘The Last Suit’

We might also be inclined to look askance at so sentimental a premise, considering how many bad, one-last-quest road movies exist. But Solarz, through Solá’s majestically brusque performance, is admirably after something unapologetic and true amidst the light comedy of difficult travel and flashback-driven weightiness: capturing the mindset of a certain kind of tough, impossible survivor for whom every interaction is an exasperating negotiation, because during one never-forgotten time, circumstances didn’t allow for it. “The Last Suit” is a bumpy ride tonally, but its stubborn heart is in the right place.