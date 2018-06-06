Mental health gets shortchanged in melodrama 'The Valley's' critique of tech culture

Despite its serious themes, Kariat’s script is more likely to evoke laughter than tears. Lacking subtlety, it reveals little insight or knowledge into human behavior and interaction. It refuses to focus on one or even a few of Maya’s problems, messily proposing nearly a dozen answers to her family’s question of “Why?” Even its postscript treats the subject with too little attention, speeding through statistics and helpline info at a pace that ensures few can read fast enough to get value out of the text.