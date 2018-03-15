Everyday trouble comes to a head in thriller 'Tilt'

Joseph Cross stars as Joe Burns, a moderately successful, L.A.-based documentary filmmaker. Joe's having trouble focusing on his latest project — a visual essay about mid-20th century cultural propaganda — because his wife, Joanne (Alexia Rasmussen), is about to have their first child and Donald Trump's rise to power is freaking him out. Meanwhile, he keeps slipping into a disturbing fugue state during his long evening walks and forgetting what he may or may not have done.