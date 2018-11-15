Review: In 'Under the Wire,' war photographer Paul Conroy bears witness to a terrible loss

Watching “Under the Wire,” directed by Chris Martin from Conroy’s memoir of the same name, one has the sense of sitting at the photographer’s knee, listening to war stories in his distinct Liverpudlian accent. There’s a scant bit of back story as to the military background of Conroy (who wrote a memoir of the same name) and his professional partnership with Colvin. The majority of the film, however, covers their time in Syria, up to Colvin’s death, and the days after, when a gravely injured Conroy made his way out of the war-torn country, carrying the burden of Marie’s story as well as the stories of the Syrian civilians slaughtered by President Bashar Assad’s forces.